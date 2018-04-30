Louisiana Tech has seen players drafted into the NFL the last three years and five of the last six years overall.

Skip Holtz is doing a fantastic job of getting quality players on campus and developing those players into pro prospects. The development is also showing up during their time at Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs have won four consecutive bowl games and 34 games in the last four seasons.

Boston Scott was selected in the 6th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Secdrick Cooper, Jarred Craft, and Joshua Outlaw all landed free agent deals with the Falcons, Steelers, and Colts respectively.

Looking ahead to 2019, who’s next?

Jaylon Ferguson, DE

Ferguson has been a household name at Louisiana Tech for three years. In fact, entering the 2017 season Ferguson was tabbed as a potential first round pick after collecting 14.5 sacks as a sophomore. Ferguson faced a multitude of double teams in 2017, which resulted in his sack total falling to 7.5 sacks. Although Ferguson received a 4th round draft grade from NFL executives, he made the decision to return for his senior season. Improving against the run will be a major focus in 2018, while also looking to pile up double digit sacks. Ferguson has been a freshman all-American and two time all-conference selection while at Louisiana Tech and will look to add to those accolades in 2018.

2019 Draft Prediction: 3rd round

O’Shea Dugas, OL

Dugas has been a constant on the Louisiana Tech offensive line since he stepped onto campus in 2015. In fact, Dugas was named a freshman all-American after his freshman season. Dugas is known for his nasty blocking, especially in the run game. Dugas will finish blocks, sometimes 10-15 yards down the field. He has progressed throughout his career from a pass blocking standpoint to the point that Coach Holtz gave Dugas reps at tackle this spring. With a strong 2018 season Dugas will undoubtedly find himself being selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 Draft Prediction: 5th round

Teddy Veal, WR

When Teddy Veal transferred to Louisiana Tech in 2016, Bulldog fans were excited to see what the former Tulane playmaker could do on the field. Veal saw his first action and did not disappoint. Veal caught a team-high 74 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns. Veal also had one punt return for touchdown in Tech’s season opening win over Northwestern State. Although Veal missed the spring after undergoing offseason foot surgery, he is expected to be healthy for the start of fall camp. With J’Mar Smith continuing to progress at quarterback, Veal is expected to have a monster season out of the slot for the Bulldogs. While he doesn’t have premier speed, Veal is a receiver that just has a knack for getting open. He is a quarterback’s best friend with his route running skills.

2019 Draft Prediction: 7th round

Other potential draft picks: Jordan Bradford and Michael Rodriguez

Louisiana Tech continues to put players into the NFL better than any G5 program in the nation.

