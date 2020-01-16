News More News
2019 Season Review | Defensive Backs

Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.

The Bulldogs were extremely talented on the back end of their defense, and it showed up on a weekly basis. The pass defense allowed only 14 passing touchdowns while gaining 17 interceptions of their own.

Let's take a look at the individual statistics, PFF Player Grades, the completion %, yards allowed, and TDs allowed for each defender in 2019.

2019 Defensive Back Stats
Player Stats

L'Jarius Sneed (SR)

73 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 INTs

Amik Robertson (JR)

60 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 sack, 5 INTs, 1 FF, 1 FR

Darryl Lewis (RS SR)

56 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR

Michael Sam (RS SR)

46 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INTs

Bee jay Williamson (RS FR)

33 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks

Aaron Roberson (RS SR)

28 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR

Jaiden Cole (RS SO)

18 tackles, 1 TFL

Zach Hannibal (RS JR)

13 tackles, 1 TFL

Brodrick Calhoun (RS FR)

7 tackles

Marquallius Turner (FR)

5 tackles

Trey Spencer (RS SR)

3 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Khiry Morrison (FR)

2 tackles

