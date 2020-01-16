Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.

The Bulldogs were extremely talented on the back end of their defense, and it showed up on a weekly basis. The pass defense allowed only 14 passing touchdowns while gaining 17 interceptions of their own.

Let's take a look at the individual statistics, PFF Player Grades, the completion %, yards allowed, and TDs allowed for each defender in 2019.