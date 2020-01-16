2019 Season Review | Defensive Backs
Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.
The Bulldogs were extremely talented on the back end of their defense, and it showed up on a weekly basis. The pass defense allowed only 14 passing touchdowns while gaining 17 interceptions of their own.
Let's take a look at the individual statistics, PFF Player Grades, the completion %, yards allowed, and TDs allowed for each defender in 2019.
|Player
|Stats
|
L'Jarius Sneed (SR)
|
73 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 INTs
|
Amik Robertson (JR)
|
60 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 sack, 5 INTs, 1 FF, 1 FR
|
Darryl Lewis (RS SR)
|
56 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR
|
Michael Sam (RS SR)
|
46 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INTs
|
Bee jay Williamson (RS FR)
|
33 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks
|
Aaron Roberson (RS SR)
|
28 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR
|
Jaiden Cole (RS SO)
|
18 tackles, 1 TFL
|
Zach Hannibal (RS JR)
|
13 tackles, 1 TFL
|
Brodrick Calhoun (RS FR)
|
7 tackles
|
Marquallius Turner (FR)
|
5 tackles
|
Trey Spencer (RS SR)
|
3 tackles, 0.5 TFL
|
Khiry Morrison (FR)
|
2 tackles
