BleedTechBlue - 21st-ranked Louisiana Tech to host ULM in midweek action

Louisiana Tech (13-5) will square-off with ULM (9-7) in midweek action Tuesday night inside JC Love Field.

First pitch is set for 6 PM. The game can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

Pitching Probables

LA Tech LHP Cade Gibson (1-1, 4.15) vs ULM RHP Nicholas Judice (1-0, 2.45)

'Dogs are Streaking

Louisiana Tech has won five consecutive games dating back to March 14th. The five game winning streak is Tech's longest of the season.

Two of the five wins came against #1 Arkansas and #4 Ole Miss. Louisiana Tech then went on the road last weekend and swept Tulane. The Bulldogs tossed a 1-hit shutout Friday night, 2-hit shutout Saturday afternoon and followed that up with a nice offensive output in an 8-6 win on Sunday.

Louisiana Tech has now entered the Top 25 for the first time this season. The Bulldogs are ranked 21st in the country by Perfect Game and 23rd by D1Baseball.com.

Garcia Stays Hot

In the sweep at Tulane over the weekend, DH/OF Manny Garcia hit .333 with 1 HR, 2 doubles, and 3 RBI.

In his last nine games, Garcia is 14/30 (.467) with 3 HR and 10 RBI.

The senior has really stepped up at the plate for the Bulldogs in recent weeks.

Scouting the Warhawks

ULM is playing its best baseball of the season as it enters play Tuesday night.

The Warhawks are 4-1 over their last 5 gams with wins over #4 Ole Miss, #14 Oklahoma State, and a big conference road series at Georgia State.

OF Mason Holt will pace the ULM offense with a .328 batting average to go along with 3 HR and 9 RBI.

