Louisiana Tech fell to UAB on Saturday night 28-7. The Bulldogs are now 1-1 in Conference USA play.

Three Things We Learned:

The Offense Must Improve: While Tech’s offense has played solid throughout the season, the unit really struggled on Saturday night. UAB had a very good game plan and stifled Tech throughout the night. The offensive line struggled, J’Mar Smith did not play a good game at quarterback, and the receivers had issues getting open.

Defense Stands Tall: The Tech defense played one heck of a game against UAB. While the offense was sputtering, Blake Baker’s unit competed hard throughout. The defense forced one turnover, limited the Blazers to 5/15 on third downs, and only allowed 365 yards. Knowing that the defense will play well week in and week out will give Tech a chance to win every week.

All is Not Lost: While the loss to UAB is a hit to Tech’s Conference Championship hopes, all is not lost. It will take some help, but Tech can still win the West Division on Conference USA. The Bulldogs have to regain their focus and beat an improving UTSA team next weekend in San Antonio.

Two Questions Going Forward:

When will Jaqwis Dancy return? Tech badly misses the playmaking ability of the talented running back. Dancy adds a playmaking element to the Bulldog offense that no other player can provide. Getting Dancy healthy will be crucial to the Bulldog offense rebounding next week.

Will the leaders step forward? Tech has had three consecutive physical games with LSU, North Texas, and UAB in previous weeks. After losing to UAB this week, we’ll find out what kind of leadership the Bulldogs have. Tech has a veteran group, but someone on the offensive side of the ball must step up and demand that mistakes be corrected.

One Prediction for Next Week:

The Tech defense will stifle UTSA for four quarters next week and allow Tech to win a low scoring game to get back on track.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com for coverage throughout the week leading up to Tech’s matchup with UTSA. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics.