Louisiana Tech wrapped up its regular season Saturday afternoon with a 30-15 loss to Western Kentucky.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in Conference USA play.

Three Things We Learned:

Alfred Smith Shows Out: Bulldog fans have long wanted the 5’9 slot receiver to display his talent, and Smith played his best game as a Bulldog Saturday. With Teddy Veal out due to injury, Smith caught eight passes for 105 yards. Look for “Tarzan” to be a more focal point of the offense in the bowl game and into the 2019 season.

Sack Record Will Have to Wait: Sitting on 42 career sacks and needing just two more to tie Terrell Suggs’ NCAA record, Jaylon Ferguson was only able to get to WKU quarterback, Steven Duncan for 0.5 sack. Ferguson will get one more chance to get the record in the Bulldogs bowl game in December.

Inconsistency Too Much to Overcome: Throughout the year, it’s been no secret that Tech has dealt with a substantial amount of inconsistency on the offensive side of the football. Saturday afternoon against Western Kentucky was no different as the Bulldogs committed one turnover, had only 61 yards rushing, went only 3/14 on third down, and had five drops from its receivers.

Two Questions Going Forward:

Where will the Bulldogs go bowling? While the season obviously ended with two disappointing losses, Tech will still appear in its fifth straight bowl game. Not only is this a good accomplishment for the program, it will also give Tech additional practice time which is very important for the younger players ahead of 2019.

How will the 2018 season affect recruiting? There are currently 11 prospects committed to Tech at this point. Six of those 11 prospects are rated as three-stars according the Rivals.com, which makes it the third best class in Conference USA. With the early signing period set to open on December 19th, the coaching staff will be hitting the road for crucial in-home visits as they look to put together yet another strong recruiting season.

One Bowl Game Destination Prediction:

Louisiana Tech will play in the Independence Bowl against Miami.