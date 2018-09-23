Three Things We Learned:

Louisiana Tech is going to have a potent offense in 2018. Anytime you can go on the road into a hostile environment and score 21 points while putting up 417 total yards and convert 9/18 third downs, there is a reason for optimism. J’Mar Smith is maturing before our eyes and looks poised to have a big year under center for the Bulldogs.

Jaylon Ferguson is a first round NFL Draft pick. While Ferguson only ended up with one sack, he was constantly wreaking havoc in the Tiger backfield. Ferguson is playing up to his lofty expectations that he set for himself as a sophomore. With North Texas on the schedule next week, Ferguson is going to have need another big game.

The run defense must improve. Tech gave up over 200 yards on the ground against South Alabama in week one before improving against Southern in week two. The run defense struggled against LSU Saturday night, particularly in the first half. If the Tech defense is going to perform to its capabilities, the run defense must be cleaned up.

Two Questions Going Forward:

Who will step up at linebacker? Collin Scott, Dae’Von Washington, and James Jackson have started at linebacker in the first three weeks. Washington is banged up now, and the run defense is having its issues. Will Brandon Durman or Connor Taylor prove that they are ready to be major contributors for Tech going forward?

Will Jaqwis Dancy be able to carry the load at running back? It’s obvious that Dancy is Tech’s best running back when healthy. While Israel Tucker is solid, he is not the caliber of back that Dancy is. Dancy left the LSU game early with what looked to be like an ankle injury. If the Tech run game is going to be a major plus, Dancy must be healthy.

One Prediction for Next Week: Tech will travel to Denton next week and take down North Texas to take control of the West Division in Conference USA. Winning the Conference USA Championship is the goal, and that starts next week.