Three things we learned

Jaylon Ferguson is a man among boys. Well, I guess technically we didn’t learn that last night, because we already knew that. Ferguson had four sacks last night and brought relentless pressure from both sides of the defensive front. As the season continues, he gets more and more attention from commentators and pro draft prognosticators. He also continues to get better and better. I expect that to continue against the weaker teams on Tech’s schedule.

The 2018 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs can win a four round, knock down, drag out fight to the finish. In 2017, Tech lost 3 games by one… nevermind, you remember what happened last year. The bottom line is that 2017 Tech didn’t make plays when it counted most. We now know that in 2018, Tech can make those plays. The Dogs gave up 21 points in the first quarter, and then gave up six in the remaining 45 minutes of play. The defense bent and gave up over 400 yards of offense, but they ultimately didn’t break when it mattered most.

The running game needs Jaqwis Dancy to be wholly effective. Sure, Israel Tucker had a nice night. The sophomore tailback had 15 carries for 95 yards, even though he went out for several series with an injury. Despite Tucker being a serviceable back last night, the Bulldog running game is best with Dancy in the rotation. Dancy is averaging 9 yards per carry so far this year, compared to 3.5 yards for Tucker. I was a history major at Tech, and even I can understand that math!

Two questions moving forward

What’s going on with the punting game and Tech’s special teams in general? This has been the most lingering question of the season so far. Last night, Dyer had a punt in crunch time that went for 65 yards (!!). A few series before that, Farlow punted for 17 yards (!!). That’s about as bipolar as you can be. Tech’s kick return game continues to struggle as well, averaging 17.5 yards per return.

Can someone remind the Bulldogs how to tackle? I don't have the statistics in front of me, but in the first quarter particularly, Mean Green ball carriers were making Tech's defenders look like a middle school flag football team. Missed tackles, arm tackles, yards after contact; you name it, the Bulldogs experienced it. Tech got this under control later in the game, but goodness. I foresee some basic tackling drills at practice this week, because there were some absolutely embarrassing moments out there.

One prediction for next week

This is a Tech offense that can move the ball effectively at times, and a Tech defense with a bunch of angry young defensive linemen that are capable of doing unspeakable things to an offensive line. I think next week will be the week that the Dogs finally put together a more complete effort. They will dominate the trenches against UAB and win comfortably at home.