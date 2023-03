Grosskopf is a transfer defensive tackle from the University of Sioux Falls.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Grosskopf told BleedTechBlue.com, "Being in a place where those not only a want for me but an opportunity to be challenged as an athlete both on and off the field. The City of Ruston was also easy to fall in love with.

During his time at the University of Sioux Falls, Grosskopf was a two-time all-conference selection and finished with 94 total tackles, 18 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and 4 passes defended.

