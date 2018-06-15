Throughout the next 12 weeks, BleedTechBlue will take an early look at each of Louisiana Tech’s 12 opponents for the 2018 football season.

The Bulldogs finished 2017 with a 7-6 record that included a fourth consecutive bowl win in the DXL Frisco Bowl over SMU 51-10.

Skip Holtz returns for his 6th season at Louisiana Tech as the head coach.

After facing off with South Alabama and Southern in the first two weeks of 2018, the Bulldogs will get a bye week in week three before traveling to Baton Rouge to take on in-state foe, LSU, on September 22nd.

The two programs last faced each other on the gridiron in 2009 when LSU defeated the Bulldogs 24-16.

The Tigers finished the 2017 season at 9-4 overall after losing to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl 21-17.

Ed Orgeron will enter his second full season as the Tigers head coach and is 15-6 overall as the head man in Baton Rouge.

The 2018 Tigers will have a plethora of new faces, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Five Tigers from the offensive side of the ball were drafted in 2018, including quarterback Danny Etling, running back Derius Guice, and wide receiver D.J. Chark.

In addition to the five players drafted, another four Tigers signed free agent deals with NFL franchises.

Perhaps the biggest question heading into 2018 for LSU is how well will the quarterback play be? Isn’t that the question every year?

Former Ohio State quarterback, Joe Burrow, announced his intentions to transfer into the program on May 18th and will compete with both Myles Brennan and Lowell Narcisse for the starting job.

In the backfield, Derius Guice and Daryl Williams are off to the NFL after combining for 2,526 total yards and 22 touchdowns in 2017. Who will tote the rock for LSU in 2018? The Tigers will now lean on Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to lead the rushing attack.

For the first time since 1974, per Athlon sports, the Tigers will not return a running back that rushed for a touchdown in the previous season.

Are you wondering who the leading receiver will be that returns for LSU in 2018? That would be tight end, Foster Moreau. Moreau had 24 catches for 278 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

Outside of Moreau, the Tigers really only have one experienced option. Jonathan Giles transferred into the program after the 2016 season from Texas Tech and will be eligible in 2018. Giles had 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016 for the Red Raiders.

Other Tiger receivers Derrick Dillon, Stephen Sullivan, Drake Davis, and Dee Anderson combined to catch 31 passes for 523 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

Parkway product, Terrace Marshall, the only five star recruit in the 2018 class for LSU, is also expected to play right away at wide receiver.

All in all, the Tigers lack experience at nearly every position offensively. New offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger, certainly has his hands full with an offense that has been under heavy scrutiny for many years this fall.

Defensively, the Tigers have some of the better players in the country, but the unit as a whole has questions. Dave Aranda is one of, if not the best, defensive coordinators in the country and will be tasked with getting the unit to come together to form a complete defense.

Aranda turned down the defensive coordinator job at Texas A&M this offseason to remain with LSU.

Three north Louisiana products lead the stout Tigers defense.

Neville product, Rashard Lawrence, leads a defensive line that may be the best in the SEC. Breiden Fehoko and Tyler Shelvin at tackle next to Lawrence will give opposing offensive coordinators fits throughout the season.

All-American linebacker, Devin White, led the SEC with 133 tackles in 2017 and is back in 2018 looking to cement his status as a first round draft pick in 2018.

Greedy Williams, from Calvary Baptist in Shreveport, was a freshman All-American in 2017 after intercepting six passes and may be the best cornerback in the country in 2018.

Outside of Williams, the Tigers secondary does appear suspect on paper with plenty of uncertainty, especially at the other cornerback position.

With the Tigers having so many questions offensively, maybe more than ever, is this the year that the Bulldogs go the Baton Rouge and upset the Tigers?

A Tech win would make Ed Orgeron’s seat even hotter than it already is, especially considering that the boys from Baton Rouge haven’t won 10 games since 2013.

