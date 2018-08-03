Throughout the next 12 weeks, BleedTechBlue will take an early look at each of Louisiana Tech’s 12 opponents for the 2018 football season.

The Bulldogs finished 2017 with a 7-6 record that included a fourth consecutive bowl win in the DXL Frisco Bowl over SMU 51-10.

Skip Holtz returns for his 6th season at Louisiana Tech as the head coach.

After a tough two-game road trip to Florida Atlantic and Mississippi State, the Bulldogs will return home on November 10th to host Rice.

The Owls finished 1-11 a year ago which led to head coach, David Bailiff being dismissed of his duties.

Mike Bloomgren, previously at Stanford, was hired as Bailiff’s replacement.

Bloomgren will certainly look to install a physical style of football that has been a staple of his at Stanford.

Jackson Tyner is the favorite to win the quarterback job heading into fall camp. Tyner completed 47% of his throws for 598 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Sam Glaesmann also has an outside shot at the job after completing 44% of his throws for 500 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Nahshon Ellerbe, Austin Walter, and Emmanuel Esupka, the three leading rushers from 2017, all return in 2018. The trio combined for 1,070 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Aaron Cephus also returns at wide receiver after flashing big play ability as a freshman last season. Cephus averaged 25 yards per catch on his way to having 622 yards and five touchdowns.

The offense only averaged 16 points per game last season which ranked 125th nationally out of 130 FBS programs. While quarterback is a major question mark, replacing four starters along the offensive line may be the biggest question that Bloomgren has to get answered.

Defensively, Rice allowed nearly 36 points per game in 2018. The Owls will need to improve in order to get more W’s in 2018.

Graysen Schantz will be relied on to provide a pass rush this season after the departure of Brian Womac. Womac had 10 sacks a year ago and will be missed.

Martin Nwakamma returns at linebacker in 2018 after recording 40 tackles a season ago.

The secondary will feature plenty of new faces that will look to improve on only having three interceptions last season.

Defensive coordinator, Brian Smith, will rely on a 3-4 scheme that plays a lot of zone coverage.

After winning only one game in 2017, things can only go up for Rice in 2018. Mike Bloomgren is a coach that preaches physicality, and this team will feature plenty of that. While the Owls will likely not be back in a bowl game in 2018, expect an improved product that will challenge the Bulldogs come November.

