Throughout the next 12 weeks, BleedTechBlue will take an early look at each of Louisiana Tech’s 12 opponents for the 2018 football season.

The Bulldogs finished 2017 with a 7-6 record that included a fourth consecutive bowl win in the DXL Frisco Bowl over SMU 51-10.

Skip Holtz returns for his 6th season at Louisiana Tech as the head coach.

The Bulldogs and Jaguars last played in 2015 with Tech winning the contest 62-15.

Southern had a successful season in 2017 going 7-4 overall and will look to continue that success going forward in 2018 but with plenty of new faces.

Dawson Odums will be in his seventh year as the head coach of the Jaguars and is 43-27 overall.

The Jaguars, hit by APR issues for many years, held their first spring game since 2014 this spring and ran over 80 plays.

Offensive coordinator Chennis Berry said the following about the spring game, “What this does is it helps to eliminate the self-inflicted negatives that may occur in the fall and now you can build on it. You can have these guys watch spring film of themselves, as opposed to watching film of the last season. We’re definitely heading in the right direction.”

The Jaguars have an on-going five-man competition at quarterback, with John Lampley likely being the starter. Bubba McDaniel is not far behind and should see some snaps as well.

At wide receiver, the Jaguars have been undersized for years but have attempted to bring in some length in the offseason. Minnesota transfer, Hunter Register, is a big body that could potentially provide a true red zone threat in 2018.

Keep an eye on Jamar Washington and Kendall Catalon at receiver as well.

The defense is a work in progress for the Jaguars having lost a lot of talent from the front seven. Aaron Tiller departed from the defensive line, and Kentavious Preston is gone at linebacker, leaving Odums and his staff with huge holes to fill.

Calvin Lunkins, who was praised throughout the spring by Odums, will be tasked with the job of replacing Preston at middle linebacker.

Danny Johnson, the best player to play at Southern in at least the last decade, is gone from the secondary, but the group as a whole should be a strength.

It is without a doubt the most experienced position group on the team and will be led by Montavious Gaines, Andrea Augustine, and Demerio Houston.

On paper, it is evident that the Jaguars will be heavy underdogs when traveling to Ruston on September 8th.

On what will be a special night at Joe Aillet Stadium as Tech honors the Top 50 players in Joe Aillet Stadium history, Bulldog fans can find comfort knowing that they will be traveling home after a Tech win.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com throughout the summer as we continue to preview the 2018 season. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics.