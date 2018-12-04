Christian Archangel, a three-star cornerback from Comeaux High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, has been committed to Louisiana Tech since September.





When Archangel committed to the Bulldogs, he told BleedTechBlue.com, “Coach Burris really sold it to me.” Burris, a ten-year NFL veteran, was hired by Louisiana Tech in February and is really making an impact on and off the field.





Archangel was in Ruston this past weekend for his official visit and had a great time. Archangel told BleedTechBlue.com, “It was wonderful, I enjoyed every second of it.”



