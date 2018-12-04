Archangel Enjoys Official Visit to La Tech
Christian Archangel, a three-star cornerback from Comeaux High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, has been committed to Louisiana Tech since September.
When Archangel committed to the Bulldogs, he told BleedTechBlue.com, “Coach Burris really sold it to me.” Burris, a ten-year NFL veteran, was hired by Louisiana Tech in February and is really making an impact on and off the field.
Archangel was in Ruston this past weekend for his official visit and had a great time. Archangel told BleedTechBlue.com, “It was wonderful, I enjoyed every second of it.”
Tough🥶 pic.twitter.com/pgcYZZWtwo— Christian Archangel 1️⃣ (@SavageSZN10) December 3, 2018
Archangel had a phenomenal senior season at Comeaux, allowing only one touchdown on just seven throws thrown his way all season.
Adding Archangel to an already talented secondary led by Amik Robertson and L’Jarius Sneed, Jeff Burris’ unit should only continue to get better.
Archangel is expected to sign when the early signing period opens on December 19th.
