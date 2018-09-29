Are you ready? Louisiana Tech vs North Texas
Louisiana Tech and North Texas will open conference play tonight inside Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas. The Bulldogs enter the game with a 2-1 overall record while the Mean Green are off to a 4-0 start.
Kickoff is set for 6:30PM and will be broadcast on BEIN Sports.
Are you looking for everything you need to know on both teams before tonight’s contest? Here are the links to all 12 of our game week pieces previewing the matchup between two of Conference USA’s best teams.
