Coker is a 6'2, 290-pound defensive tackle from Taylor HS in Katy, TX.

Ashton Coker announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Coker finished his junior campaign with 51 tackles, 11 TFL, 1 sack, and 5 passes defended.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Coker told BleedTechBlue.com, "LA Tech coaches aren’t like no other out there. They treated me like family the first time I walked through their doors and greeted me with open arms."

Coker becomes the 9th commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2024 recruiting class.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue