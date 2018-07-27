With five seniors on the offensive line in 2018, it is essential that Skip Holtz and staff replenish that line in the 2019 recruiting class.

On Thursday afternoon, Stevie Ballard committed to the Bulldogs.

Ballard is 6’5 and 272 pounds and plays his high school football at Central Hinds Academy in Raymond, Mississippi.

Asked what drew him to the Bulldogs, Ballard said, “Louisiana Tech has everything that I’m looking for. I want to join a winning team with great coaches that have good morals.”

When speaking about his intense style of play, Ballard said, “I do not quit, I will always play whistle to whistle. I have had to earn everything I have, and will work hard to ensure that I am the best player I can be. I will do whatever is needed to make sure we will have a successful future at LaTech!”