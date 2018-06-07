Louisiana Tech added its third commitment of the 2019 recruiting class Wednesday night when K/P Jacob Barnes committed to the Bulldogs.

Barnes' name may sound familiar to Tech fans. His brother Jonathan kicked for the Bulldogs from 2014-2017 and is the program's all-time scoring leader.

When asked what role Jonathan played in his decision to commit to Louisiana Tech, Jacob said, "Jonathan definitely played a role in my commitment. Seeing what he was able to accomplish at Tech during his time there was amazing and encouraged me to want to do the same. He also has been supporting me the whole time and encouraging me to find the best school for me."

Barnes will come to Louisiana Tech looking to following in the footsteps of a long line of kicking greats like Matt Stover, Chris Boniol, Josh Scobee, Matt Nelson, and of course, his brother Jonathan.

Jacob has the leg and talent to potentially be the starting kicker and punter as soon as 2019.