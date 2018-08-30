BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Creg Stephenson of AL.com to preview the matchup between Louisiana Tech and South Alabama. Let's check out Creg's thoughts:

The Jaguars struggled to a 4-8 season in 2017 which led to Joey Jones being let go, and Steve Campbell being hired. Overall, what are the expectations under Campbell in year one?

“I think most projections on South Alabama this year are pretty low, but I keep coming back to the fact that Campbell has never had a losing season in 19 years as a head coach. He’s been .500 a couple of times, including his first season at Central Arkansas. So I think that’s a realistic goal. The schedule is very front-loaded, with a quality opener vs. Louisiana Tech and road games at Oklahoma State and Memphis early, in addition to a conference game at Appalachian State in late September. However, the schedule eases up toward the end, and a 6-6 finish and a winning record in the conference are achievable.”

“The offensive line and quarterback play have been the biggest problems with this team the last few years, and I don’t expect that to change much early on this season. The line, in particular, is very much a work in progress. Campbell has a great track record developing offensive lines, so in time he should be able to piece together a quality unit. They still have not named a starting quarterback, and might not do so before game day. The receivers are very good, probably the strength of the team. Jamarius Way, the team’s leading receiver last year, might be a future NFL player. Running back should be in solid hands with former junior-college All-American Tra Minter, but if the blocking’s not there, it will be difficult to tell.”

“Johnson probably has the most talent, but do you want a redshirt freshman who has never played in a game to take a beating behind this line and/or face the kind of pressure he might? Garvin has a history of playing well in big games — notably San Diego State in 2016 — but has also been known to take unnecessary chances with the ball. Neither is the running threat that third-stringer Evan Orth is, and for that reason, I also expect Orth (the younger brother of South Carolina QB Perry Orth) to play a bit. Gun to my head, I think Garvin starts, but it wouldn’t blow me away if it was Johnson either.”

“I think the Jaguars should be very good defensively overall, and especially strong up the middle. Defensive tackle Tyree Turner, middle linebacker Bull Barge and safety Nigel Lawrence are among the best players in the Sun Belt at their positions. One of the first moves the new staff made when they got to South Alabama was to shift speedy inside linebackers Riley Cole and Taji Stewart to “bandit” (a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker position), where they can try to generate a pass rush that was often lacking last season. Linebacker Roy Yancey, a junior-college transfer, and cornerback Jalen Thompson, who missed last year for academic reasons, are two other names to watch.”

“I expect Louisiana Tech to win, because I just don’t think South Alabama will be where they want to be from an offensive standpoint, particularly on the line. The defense will keep the Jaguars in the game, but the inability to generate a running game against the Bulldogs’ excellent front and/or protect the quarterback will be a problem. Plus, it’s a new staff, so there will be some kinks to work out and miscommunication issues that you always have in Game 1. The Jaguars will get better as the season goes along, but in the opener I’m going to say Tech 27, USA 13.”