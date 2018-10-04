Bill Clark led the Blazers to a bowl game in their first season back since dropping the program. What is the hype like surrounding the program four games into the season?

It was palpable even before the season started, as evident by the 25,000-plus fans that showed up for a Thursday night kickoff in the opener against a unknown FCS opponent. There was some concern following the Coastal Carolina loss but after back-to-back victories over a good Tulane squad that routed Memphis last week and a solid conference opening win over Charlotte, the Blazer faithful are primed for what the rest of the schedule holds. Especially with first place in the division on the line Saturday and a chance for the winner to control their own destiny in the conference race.

Spencer Brown is a beast, what makes the UAB tailback so special?

For starters, he brings his offensive line cookies every week. But in all seriousness, Brown is a special talent that offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent compared favorably to former UAB and current Chicago Bear running back Jordan Howard. He was big last season but trimmed down this year – while putting more muscle on his 6-0 frame – to increase his breakaway speed. I think the most telling sign of his “beastliness” is that he seems to get better as the game progresses and doesn’t mind toting the rock a few extra times despite a deep and talented backfield. It also doesn’t hurt to run behind an offensive line with 73 combined starts in 17 games the past two seasons.

A.J. Erdely just seems like a football player. He’s not going to throw for 300+ yards and four touchdowns every week, but he always has his team in a position to win. What makes him the perfect guy to run the Blazers offense?

Simply put, he’s tough as nails representing a city known for its hardnosed iron and steel industry. Erdely is not going to wow you with his stats, and his accuracy at times leaves something to be desired, but there’s no doubting his leadership abilities as miscues and mistakes have little effect on him. He simply goes back out the next drive and puts his entire being into each play. Going back to his toughness, Erdely has the second most carries for the Blazers – just less than 20 percent compared to Brown’s 50 percent share of the rushing attempts – and has yet to miss any playing time besides the occasional designed QB Power play from backup Tyler Johnston.

UAB hasn’t necessarily played the toughest schedule in the world, but the defense is playing phenomenal. What makes David Reeves’ unit so good?

The Blazer defensive numbers are impressive but might be skewed somewhat by their early opponents’ commitment to the rushing game. That trend stopped last week as UAB held an opponent to less than 100 yards on the ground for the first time all season while also increasing their sack production, which is where it all begins for the Blazers. UAB is third in the nation in passing yards allowed and 14th in pass efficiency defense but what makes that possible is a pass rush currently ranked fourth in the nation with 3.75 sacks per game. The Blazers have 11 sacks alone in their past two outings against Tulane and Charlotte which has allowed the secondary to play fast and loose on the backend this season.

What are your keys to the game Saturday night?

Offensively speaking, the Blazers are going to need to get some big plays from Erdely while feeding Brown his heaping helping of carries. Louisiana Tech knows what UAB wants to do on that end so it will come down to the Blazer offensive line imposing their will early and often. The main key, however, is the pass rush of the Blazers against Tech’s offensive line. J’Mar Smith is one of the better quarterbacks in the conference and getting the ball out quickly will be instrumental in taking advantage of an aggressive pass rush that gives little time to opposing quarterbacks. Of course if it comes down to a potential game-winning field goal, we might see overtime as both squads have each blocked a crucial kick the past two seasons with the Blazers’ win over Tech last year in Birmingham and the Bulldogs’ victory last week over North Texas.