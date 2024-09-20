Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Tulsa

Louisiana Tech (1-1) will return home Saturday night to host Tulsa (1-2) in non-conference action inside Joe Aillet Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM.
The game can be watched on the ESPN+ and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.
Game Betting Odds
Spread | LA Tech -3.5
O/U Total | 57.5
Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -140, Tulsas +116
ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 49.9% chance at winning the game outright.
Recent Trends
- Louisiana Tech has won 16 of its last 17 September games as a betting favorite.
- LA Tech has covered the spread in four of its last five games against non-conference opponents.
- The road team has covered the spread in each of Tulsa's last 7 games.
- Tulsa has won four of its last five September games against non-AP ranked teams.
