Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Tulsa

Louisiana Tech (1-1) will return home Saturday night to host Tulsa (1-2) in non-conference action inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM.

The game can be watched on the ESPN+ and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | LA Tech -3.5

O/U Total | 57.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -140, Tulsas +116

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 49.9% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech has won 16 of its last 17 September games as a betting favorite.

- LA Tech has covered the spread in four of its last five games against non-conference opponents.

- The road team has covered the spread in each of Tulsa's last 7 games.

- Tulsa has won four of its last five September games against non-AP ranked teams.

---

