BleedTechBlue - BleedTechBlue Game Day Guide | LA Tech vs #22 BYU

After taking care of Houston Baptist at home last weekend, Louisiana Tech will take its show on the road Friday night for a match-up with 22nd-ranked BYU.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.

Louisiana Tech finished 2019 at 10-3 overall, while BYU finished at 7-6.

Through the first two games of 2020, BYU is averaging 51.5 points per game, while allowing only 5 points per game defensively.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Skip Holtz (58-36, 8th season)

BYU Head Coach: Kalani Sitake (29-25, 5th season)

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (2-0) @ #22 BYU (2-0)

When: October 2nd, 8:00 PM

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium

TV Network: ESPN2

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Following the game on Sunday, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

