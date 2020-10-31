BleedTechBlue - BleedTechBlue Game Day Guide | LA Tech vs UAB

BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2020 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech has dropped three of its last four games but will look to get back on track at home this weekend against UAB.

Tech leads the all-time series 5-3, but the Blazers have won the last 3 match-ups.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Skip Holtz (59-39, 8th season)

UAB Head Coach: Bill Clark (38-21, 5th season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-2) vs UAB (4-2, 2-0)

When: October 31st, 2:30 PM

Where: Joe Aillet Stadium

TV Network: Stadium

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1: Bulldogs Drop Close One at UTSA, UAB at Home Up Next

Stat Attack: UAB

UAB Week Press Conference | OL Play, LBs Standing Out, Must Improve

BTB Radio | UTSA Recap, UAB w/ Evan Dudley, LA Tech AD & VP Dr. Eric Wood

News & Notes from Wednesday's Practice

Scouting UAB QB Bryson Lucero

Three Keys to Victory: UAB

GAME THREAD | Louisiana Tech vs UAB

Following the game on Sunday, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!