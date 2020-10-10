BleedTechBlue - BleedTechBlue Game Day Guide | LA Tech vs UTEP

BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2020 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech fell 45-14 to BYU on the road last Friday night. The Bulldogs will look to get things turned around this week when a much improved UTEP team comes to Ruston for a Conference USA tilt.

With three wins in their first four games, the Miners are off to their best start since 2010 when they opened the year winning five of their first six games.

Louisiana Tech is 13-2-1 all-time against UTEP and has yet to lose to the Miners since joining Conference USA in 2013.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Skip Holtz (58-37, 8th season)

UTEP Head Coach: Dana Dimel (5-23, 3rd season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (2-1) vs UTEP (3-1)

When: October 10th, 6:30 PM

Where: Joe Aillet Stadium

TV Network: ESPN2

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

