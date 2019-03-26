Louisiana Tech (14-9, 2-4) will return home Tuesday night to begin an eight-game homestand when they will host ULM (7-16, 0-6).

Series Info:

Game Time: Tuesday 6 p.m.

Where: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

TV: CUSA.tv (subscription required)

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

Tech Starting Pitcher:

Tuesday: LHP Kyle Griffen (3-2, 4.32 ERA, 25 IP, 33 hits allowed, 3 BB, and 13 K)

Robinson is Scorching Hot:

When talking about Louisiana Tech’s potent offensive lineup, Mason Robinson is a name that is not mentioned enough. The senior outfielder is having a sensational season hitting .359 with 3 home runs and 18 RBI. Over his last five games, Robinson is 9/18 (.500) with four runs driven in. Robinson also has two outfield assists through the first 23 games of season.

Scouting the Warhawks:

ULM comes into the Tuesday night matchup with Louisiana Tech losers of seven consecutive games and are 0-8 in road games in 2019. With 27 new faces on the 35-man roster, HC Michael Federico knew it would be a rebuilding year for the Warhawks.

Pitching Probable:

Tuesday: LHP Cole Martin (0-2, 6.88 ERA, 17 IP, 24 hits allowed, 10 BB, and 17 K)

Tingelstad Having No Issues at D1 Level:

Trent Tingelstad is in his first year at ULM and is having no issues adjusting to the step up in competition from junior college baseball. The junior leadoff hitter is hitting .380 with 2 home runs and 19 RBI. Tingelstad has also piled up 26 BB/HBP to only 11 strikeouts that has led to him having a .533 OBP. ULM has lost 10 straight to La Tech and if they are going to upset the Bulldogs Tuesday night, Tingelstad will be right in the middle of it with a big offensive night.

Statistical Comparison (Tech l ULM):

Batting Average: .286 l .244

Slugging Percentage: .444 l .335

On-Base Percentage: .374 l .353

Home Runs: 24 l 11

Runs per Game: 7.2 l 4.8

ERA: 5.19 l 7.30

WHIP: 1.49 l 1.81

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.49 l 1.51

Fielding Percentage: .974 l .971

SB per Game: 1.2 l 1.2

