



Louisiana Tech (17-10, 5-4) will host McNeese State (15-13, 3-6) in a midweek matchup Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.





Series Info:





Game Time: Wednesday 6 p.m.





Where: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park





TV: CUSA.tv (subscription required)





Radio: KNBB 97.7FM





Tech’s Starting Pitcher:





Wednesday: LHP David Leal (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 IP, 0 hits allowed, 0 BB, and 2 K)





Leal Set for First Start of 2019:





After missing the first 26 games of the season due to a broken foot, David Leal returned to the mound for Louisiana Tech Sunday afternoon against UAB. The senior left-hander struck out two in his one inning of work as he earned the save in the final game of the Diamond Dogs sweep of the Blazers. In 2018, Leal was stellar on the mound for the Bulldogs as he had a 2.27 ERA in a team-high 87.1 innings pitched. Getting Leal back is a huge boost to the Tech rotation.





Scouting the Cowboys:





McNeese is led by sixth-year head coach Justin Hill. The West Monroe, LA native has done a great job over the course of his tenure in Lake Charles leading the Cowboys to 30+ wins in four of his first five seasons. The Cowboys enter tonight’s game with Louisiana Tech off a series loss to Sam Houston State.





Pitching Probable:





Wednesday: RHP Brett Payne (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 13.1 IP, 9 hits allowed, 15 BB, and 12 K)





Key Relievers:





RHP Aidan Anderson (1-3, 4.15 ERA, 30.1 IP, 22 hits allowed, 18 BB, and 27 K)





LHP Will Dion (2-0, 4.34 ERA, 18.2 IP, 16 hits allowed, 6 BB, and 25 K)





RHP Brad Kincaid (1-1. 3.05 ERA, 20.2 IP, 8 hits allowed, 20 BB, and 22 K)





Selman in Midst of Great Senior Season:





Shane Selman has been a fixture in the McNeese lineup for four seasons. The senior from Lake Charles, LA has started 183 games over the course of his career. In 2018, Selman hit .273 with 10 home runs and has followed up that stellar season by hitting .321 with 1 home run through his first 26 games in 2019. Slowing down Selman and his running mates that are averaging over six runs per game has been a difficult task for opposing pitching staffs throughout the season.





Statistical Comparison (Tech | McNeese St):





Batting Average: .285 | .277





Slugging Percentage: .429 | .403





On-Base Percentage: .371 | .377





Home Runs: 24 | 22





Runs per Game: 6.9 | 6.4





ERA: 4.83 | 4.75





WHIP: 1.48 | 1.50





Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.25 | 1.70





Fielding Percentage: .971 | .972





SB per Game: 1.3 | 1.8





La Tech and McNeese State squared off twice in 2018 with the Bulldogs winning both contests by a combined score of 14-3.





