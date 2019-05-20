Louisiana Tech (34-22, 17-13) went on the road and picked up a crucial Conference USA series victory against Florida International (23-32, 12-18) this weekend.

Let’s take a look at how it happened.

Game One: Miller Stymies FIU Bats in 3-0 Win

Matt Miller put together a stellar performance Thursday night when he tossed 8.2 innings of scoreless baseball to earn his sixth win of the season. The right-hander allowed five hits, walked two, and struck out six.

Braxton Smith came on to get the last out of the game and earned his 10th save of the season.

Offensively, Tech received an RBI sacrifice fly from Taylor Young in the third inning to open the scoring. Hunter Wells and Tanner Huddleston would deliver run scoring hits in the sixth inning to give Tech a 3-0 lead, which proved to be enough.

Huddleston was the lone Bulldog to collect multiple hits in the win.

Game Two: Leal Continues to Dominate, ‘Dogs Win 5-2 to Earn Series Victory

When David Leal takes the ball, Louisiana Tech is going to win more often than not and that proved to be the case Friday night. The left-hander tossed seven innings of one-run ball and earned his fourth win of the season.

Tyler Follis and Braxton Smith would combine to throw the final two innings to close it out.

Offensively, Tech scored solo runs in the first and third innings, before adding three more runs in the fourth.

Taylor Young and Steele Netterville each collected three hits in the win.

Game Three: Bulldogs Battle Back Late, but Lose 5-4 on Walk-off Home Run

With FIU leading 4-2 after eight innings of play, Tech would mount a rally in the ninth inning.

Shelton Wallace would open the inning with a single to right field. Chris Clayton would follow with a walk to put Bulldogs at first and second with no outs.

Taylor Young would sacrifice bunt Wallace and Seth White, who was pinch running for Clayton, into scoring position.

Hunter Wells would follow Young and deliver a single to centerfield to drive in Wallace and White to tie the game at four.

Young had three hits in the contest for Tech, while Tanner Huddleston and Steele Netterville each had two.

In the bottom half of the frame, Lorenzo Hampton Jr hit a walk-off home run to give FIU the win.

Logan Bailey got the start for Tech on the mound and allowed four runs in six innings of work. The left-hander received a no decision.

Jonathan Fincher received his second loss of the season after allowing the walk-off shot in the ninth inning.

Bulldogs to Square Off with Marshall Wednesday

Louisiana Tech will be the three seed in the Conference USA tournament that begins Wednesday in Biloxi, MS.

The Bulldogs will play sixth-seeded Marshall Wednesday at 9 a.m. on ESPN+.

Tech won two out of three games against the Thundering Herd in Ruston back in April.

