Louisiana Tech (18-12, 8-9) will close out the regular season Wednesday night when they travel to Boca Raton to take on Florida Atlantic (17-12, 8-8).

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The game can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In its last game, the Bulldogs fell to Florida International 83-76. The Panthers used a 10-4 run over the final 4:09 to defeat the Bulldogs.

In the loss, Amorie Archibald scored 20 points while knocking down a career-high six three pointers. JaColby Pemberton also added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Eric Konkol’s team.

Louisiana Tech and FAU last squared off on January 31st, also in Boca Raton, with the Owls coming out on top 69-61.

Tech really struggled offensively in the first matchup between the two teams, shooting only 34% from the field.

FAU also out-rebounded Tech by nine back in January. The Owls have the biggest frontcourt in Conference USA with Simeon Lepichev (6’9), Aleksandar Zecevic (6’10), and Karlis Silins (6’11). Tech will need to minimize the trio’s effectiveness in order to win Wednesday night.

