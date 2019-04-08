Louisiana Tech (21-10, 8-4 CUSA) picked up its second straight conference sweep against UTSA (13-19, 5-7) this weekend.

The two teams played a doubleheader Friday, were rained out Saturday, and finished the series on Sunday morning.

Let’s take a look at how the Bulldogs picked up three big wins.

Miller Strong Again, Tech take Series Opener 4-2 over UTSA

Matt Miller put together his third straight dominant start against UTSA Friday afternoon. The right-hander went eight innings and allowed only two unearned runs.

After walking three hitters in the first two innings, Miller regained his command to earn his fourth win of the season. For the day, Miller struck out seven Roadrunners against only three walks.

Offensively, both Taylor Young and Mason Mallard each collected two hits, but Hunter Wells delivered the big blow for Tech.

The switch-hitting Wells hit a three-run home run in the third inning to give Tech an early 3-0 lead.

Tech would then get an unearned run in the fifth inning when Parker Bates grounded into a double play that would score Young.

Both of UTSA’s unearned runs would come in the ninth inning, but Braxton Smith would enter in place of Miller and lock things down with three strikeouts to earn his fifth save of the season.

Early Deficit No Problem, Bulldogs Rally for 8-7 Win to Take Series

After cruising through the first three innings, Tech starter Logan Robbins ran into some trouble in the fourth.

UTSA center-fielder Jonathan Tapia opened up the scoring with a three-run home run to left field to give UTSA a 3-0 lead. Hunter Grimes immediately followed Tapia with a home-run of his own to stretch the lead to 4-0.

UTSA would add another run in the fifth to make it 5-0, before the Tech bats would wake up.

If the bottom of the fifth inning, Tanner Huddleston would deliver a three-run triple, to score Hunter Wells, Mason Mallard, and Parker Bates, all of which reached on singles.

Shelton Wallace would then score Huddleston after UTSA shortstop Hunter Grimes committed an error to allow him to score.

Now trailing 5-4, Tech used a single from Chris Clayton plus walks from Manny Garcia and Taylor Young to tie the game at five after five innings of play.

UTSA would add single runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to take a 7-5 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Taylor Young delivered a run scoring single to drive in Huddleston, who had reached on an infield single to open the inning.

Hunter Wells would follow Young with a two-run double to drive in Garcia and Young to give Tech the 8-7 lead that ultimately proved to be the final score.

Wells, Huddleston, and Clayton each had three hits in the win for Tech.

On the mound, Kyle Griffen picked up his fifth victory of the season with a scoreless inning of work. Braxton Smith earned his sixth save with a scoreless ninth inning that saw him strikeout two.

Bulldogs Complete Sweep, Beat UTSA 6-3 behind Strong Performance from Bailey

Looking to complete the sweep Sunday morning, Louisiana Tech got a strong performance on the mound from senior left-hander, Logan Bailey. Bailey went six innings and allowed only one earned run to earn his fourth win of the season.

Offensively, Taylor Young carried the load for the Bulldogs. The right-handed hitting Young delivered four hits and four RBI on the day.

Parker Bates also homered for the Bulldogs in the win.

Braxton Smith pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his seventh save of the season.

Where do the Bulldogs stand?

With six weekends remaining in the regular season, Louisiana Tech’s RPI sits at 42. The Bulldogs are playing their best baseball of the season having won seven straight games.

Cajuns Next

The Diamond Dogs will travel to ULL for a midweek matchup Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The Bulldogs defeated the Cajuns 3-2 in 10 innings back on February 20th. ULL is 17-17 this season.

