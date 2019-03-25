Louisiana Tech (14-9, 2-4) went on the road to Murfreesboro, TN this weekend and won two out of three games over Middle Tennessee State (8-15, 3-3).

Friday: Miller Time, Tech Takes Down MTSU 5-1

Matt Miller gave the Bulldogs a dominant start on Friday night as he went eight innings, struck out seven and allowed only one earned run. The senior allowed only four hits and did not walk a batter as he earned his second win of the season.

At the plate, Tanner Huddleston opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a two-RBI single to give Tech a 2-0 lead that would have been enough in the end.

However, Tech would add one run in the fifth inning on a MTSU error and add a pair of runs on a Parker Bates two-run single in the ninth inning.

For the evening, Huddleston, Bates, and Mason Mallard all collected multiple hits in the win.

Saturday: Bulldog Bats Silenced, Tech Falls to MTSU 4-1

With a series victory in its sights, Tech really struggled to get anything going offensively Saturday afternoon against Blue Raider starting pitcher, Peyton Wigginton.

Wigginton would toss a complete game to earn the win while striking out nine Bulldog hitters.

Taylor Young and Mason Mallard were the lone Bulldogs to collect multiple hits in the loss, while Steele Netterville drove in the only Bulldog run on a sac fly in the fourth inning.

Logan Robbins pitched well allowing only 3 earned runs in 5.2 innings of work while striking out 7. The southpaw took his second loss of the year.

Sunday: Bulldog Bats Bounce Back, Tech Beats MTSU 10-5

Badly needing a series victory, Tech fell behind early 3-0 after 3 innings to the Blue Raiders Sunday afternoon.

After not having a hit through the first three innings, Steele Netterville would double down the left field line to score Mason Robinson to get the Bulldogs on the board.

The floodgates would open from thereon as Tech would score multiple runs in the second, fifth, and ninth innings to earn the 10-5 victory.

Blake Johnson and Philip Matulia would each hit their first career home runs. Johnson hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning while Matulia added a three-run bomb in Tech's four-run sixth inning.

Matulia finished the day with a career-high four runs driven in.

Tech would pound out 15 hits in the victory with Taylor Young and Mason Robinson leading the way with three hits apiece.

On the mound, Logan Bailey earned his second win of the season after allowing four earned runs in five innings of work.

Jonathan Fincher and Braxton Smith would combine to throw the final four innings while only allowing one earned run and striking out six. Smith earned his third save of the season.

ULM Up Next

Tech will return home Tuesday night when they will host ULM. First pitch against the Warhawks is set for 6 p.m. ULM will enter the matchup losers of seven consecutive games and stand at 7-16 overall in 2019.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for the best La Tech Baseball coverage around throughout the 2019 season. In fact, you can join us for only $1 right now! Limited time offer!

New users, sign-up here.

Returning users and past subscribers, sign-up here.

Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!