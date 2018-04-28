Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-28 16:14:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Boston Scott Lands in New Orleans

U3us1q8fnnbvmnb5xyfo
Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
Publisher

Boston Scott was selected in the 6th round of the NFL Draft Saturday afternoon by the New Orleans Saints.

Scott was the 201st selection overall.

After rushing for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior, Scott earned the opportunity to get a shot at the highest level.

Scott will have the opportunity to earn the third running back spot for the Saints behind Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

According to Pro Football Focus, only two running backs in the 2018 draft class graded out higher than Scott.

Saquon Barkley and Ronald Jones.

Barkley was drafted second overall by the New York Giants while Jones was selected 38th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Boston averaged 3.9 yards per carry AFTER contact.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are the #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}