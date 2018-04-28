Boston Scott was selected in the 6th round of the NFL Draft Saturday afternoon by the New Orleans Saints.
Scott was the 201st selection overall.
After rushing for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior, Scott earned the opportunity to get a shot at the highest level.
Scott will have the opportunity to earn the third running back spot for the Saints behind Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.
Boston Scott - RB from Louisiana Tech - is a really fun player. Crushed the PFF grading last year.— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 24, 2018
Very small back, but man he has some impressive plays: pic.twitter.com/UocyapnF3r
According to Pro Football Focus, only two running backs in the 2018 draft class graded out higher than Scott.
Saquon Barkley and Ronald Jones.
Barkley was drafted second overall by the New York Giants while Jones was selected 38th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Boston averaged 3.9 yards per carry AFTER contact.
