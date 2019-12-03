Louisiana Tech wrapped up its regular season Saturday night with a 41-27 win over UTSA.

Tech finished the regular season at 9-3 overall and 6-2 in Conference USA.

Next up, a bowl game. Let’s take a look at some of the Bowl Projections from various media outlets across the country.

-- CBS Sports – Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Dec 23rd) vs Cincinnati

-- College Football News – R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Dec 21st) vs UL-Lafayette

-- Bleacher Report – Walk-On’s Independence Bowl (Dec 26th) vs North Carolina

-- ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) – Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Jan 4th) vs Wyoming

-- ESPN (Mark Schlabach) – Walk-On’s Independence Bowl (Dec 26th) vs Miami

-- Sporting News – R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Dec 21st) vs Georgia State

-- Stadium – R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Dec 21st) vs Appalachian State

Where would you like for La Tech to go bowling in 2019? Let us know!

