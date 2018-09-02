Prior to Louisiana Tech's season opener at South Alabama, the Bulldogs picked up a commitment from offensive lineman, Jonah Brewster.

Brewster has had Tech at the top of his list for quite some time before finally pulling the trigger and committing to the Bulldogs Saturday. When asked what led to him ultimately committing to Tech, Brewster told BleedTechBlue.com, "After thinking it over, all my boxes have been checked! Coaching staff, College of Business and Engineering, feel of campus and town."

Brewster is a big 6'7, 300-pound tackle that moves really well for his size. When asked what Bulldog fans will enjoy about his style of play, Brewster said, "I enjoy punishing those lined up across from me! Pancakes are my favorite!"



