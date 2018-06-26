The teams will consist of 22 players. There will be one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive and defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and two wild cards picks.

BleedTechBlue.com held its first ever Louisiana Tech football mock draft on May 30, 2018. Throughout the next few weeks, we will reveal each of the picks that were made.

As the final two rounds are revealed, upside is the name of the game. JFord selected Tristan Allen with his 21st round pick. While Allen was redshirted in 2017, I can assure you that he is a freak athletically. An injury slowed Allen down some this spring, but when he is healthy, he provides another option as an edge rusher. While he still needs to add some weight, his burst off the edge could give opposing offensive tackles fits.

Tahj Magee is selected by Jason in the 21st round. Magee was signed to play wide receiver for the Bulldogs in the 2018 class. While playing quarterback at Franklinton High School, Magee put up over 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns during his four year career. Those numbers scream playmaker. If Magee can quickly adapt to the receiver position, he could contribute as a true freshman.

With the last pick of the 21st round, Ben selected Brodrick Calhoun. Calhoun will be a true freshman in 2018 and carries a great deal of intrigue. While he is undersized at only 170 pounds, Calhoun is extremely competitive. Think Amik Robertson level of competitiveness. Calhoun believes he is the best player on the field at any given time and that confidence is key to playing a difficult cornerback position. The Bulldogs are extremely talented at corner so it will be interesting to see if he is able to get on the field in 2018.

With the first pick of the final round, Ben selected Abraham Deflin. Deflin is not a household name to many after walking on this past season. He is an offensive guard that is 6’1 and 312 pounds. Deflin had a nice spring and will look to factor into the Bulldog offensive line rotation in the years to come.

With his final pick, Jason selected Beejay Williamson. Williamson, a high school teammate of Calhoun, is an extremely talented safety that was signed in the 2018 recruiting class. While Tech appears on paper to be set at safety, Williamson has the type of talent to find his way onto the field as a true freshman.

With the final pick of the draft, JFord selected Alfred Smith. Known as ‘Tarzan’ to Bulldog fans, Smith missed most of the 2017 season with a torn ACL. After a freshman season that left many Bulldog fans wanting more, Smith has become a forgotten man in Ruston. Is 2018 the season that Tarzan returns to relevancy? Time will tell for Mr. Irrelevant of the first ever BTB Mock Draft.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com as we reveal a complete breakdown of each team of the BleedTechBlue Mock Draft on Thursday.