



Louisiana Tech (34-24) dropped a 4-3 decision to Rice (25-32) Thursday morning in an elimination game at the Conference USA tournament in Biloxi, MS.





With the loss, the Bulldogs 2019 season has come to a close.





Leal Does His Job





David Leal got the start for Louisiana Tech and pitched well. The left-hander tossed a complete game allowing eight hits, one walk, and four earned runs.





The senior struck out eight Owl hits but received his second loss of the season in his final start as a Bulldog.





Offensive Woes Continue





After only having 6 hits in 12 innings against Marshall Wednesday, the Bulldogs only had 5 hits in 9 innings today.





Mason Mallard was the lone Bulldog to collect multiple hits in the contest.





Tech got one run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Taylor Young.





The Bulldogs added their other two runs in the game in the seventh inning. One run came in on a balk, and the other run came in on a ground out by Hunter Wells.





Seniors Wrap up Bulldog Career





Twelve seniors played their final game on Thursday morning. Mason Robinson, Mason Mallard, Logan Robbins, Matt Miller, Braxton Smith, Chris Clayton, Shelton Wallace, Tanner Huddleston, Graham Hackbarth, Quinton Logan, Logan Bailey, and David Leal made up the Bulldog senior class.





