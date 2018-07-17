Louisiana Tech was picked to finish second in the West Division of Conference USA by the media Tuesday morning.

North Texas, winners of the West Division in 2017, was tabbed to win the division once again in 2018.

Florida Atlantic was picked to win the East Division after winning the Conference USA Championship last season.

The Owls defeated the Mean Green in the Conference Championship game last season 41-17.

UAB, Southern Miss, UTSA, Rice and UTEP were picked to finished behind North Texas and Louisiana Tech.

Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Florida International, Western Kentucky, Old Dominion, and Charlotte were picked to finish behind Florida Atlantic.

Louisiana Tech had four members of its team picked to the Preseason All-Conference team. Teddy Veal, O’Shea Dugas, Jaylon Ferguson, and Amik Robertson were all named to the team after a strong campaign in 2017.

Louisiana Tech will open fall camp on August 2nd.

The Bulldogs will open the season on September 1st at South Alabama at 6PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

