BleedTechBlue - Burnett Commits to Louisiana Tech

Burnett Commits to Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Tech picked up its 10th commitment in the 2021 recruiting cycle Tuesday evening when OLB J'Dan Burnett committed to the Bulldogs.
Burnett chose Louisiana Tech over offers from Navy, Army, Boston College, Hawaii, Kansas, UTSA and a host of others.
On why he ultimately chose Louisiana Tech, Burnett told BleedTechBlue.com, "I think it really came down to the coaching staff. Coach Holtz and his staff showed me so much love and they have built a great culture during his time at Louisiana Tech."
Burnett will add another playmaker to the Louisiana Tech defense when he arrives on campus next summer.
On how he sees himself fitting into DC David Blackwell's defensive scheme, Burnett told BleedTechBlue.com, "I think I will fit in great at the overhang position. I have the ability to really get after the passer while also being athletic enough to hold up against the run."
