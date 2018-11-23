By the Numbers: La Tech vs WKU
Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky will tee it up at 11 AM tomorrow morning. The Bulldogs defeated the Hilltoppers 23-22 last season on a last second field goal by Jonathan Barnes. While Louisiana Tech is 7-4 overall, WKU has really struggled with a 2-9 record. Let’s take a look at how the two teams match-up from a team perspective and according to Pro Football Focuses team grades.
Louisiana Tech:
Points Per Game: 25
Points Per Game Allowed: 23.1
Total Yards Per Game: 372.5
Rush Yards Per Game: 132.4
Pass Yards Per Game: 240.18
Third Down %: 41%
Total Yards Per Game Allowed: 356.6
Rush Yards Per Game Allowed: 153.8
Pass Yards Per Game Allowed: 202.82
Third Down % Allowed: 37%
WKU:
Points Per Game: 20.3
Points Per Game Allowed: 29
Total Yards Per Game: 370.4
Rush Yards Per Game: 131.3
Pass Yards Per Game: 239.09
Third Down %: 39%
Total Yards Per Game Allowed: 425.4
Rush Yards Per Game Allowed: 183
Pass Yards Per Game Allowed: 242.36
Third Down % Allowed: 39%
PFF Team Grades:
Overall:
Tech: 82.7
WKU: 78.2
Offense:
Tech: 71.2
WKU: 72
Passing Game:
Tech: 70.2
WKU: 61.4
Pass Blocking:
Tech: 74.6
WKU: 80.6
Receiving:
Tech: 64.4
WKU: 69.8
Run Game:
Tech: 71.9
WKU: 67
Run Blocking:
Tech: 63.8
WKU: 71.9
Defense:
Tech: 90.5
WKU: 83.4
Run Defense:
Tech: 90.5
WKU: 79.4
Tackling:
Tech: 80.1
WKU: 66.9
Pass Rush:
Tech: 63.5
WKU: 60.4
Pass Coverage:
Tech: 90.6
WKU: 88.9
Special Teams:
Tech: 74.4
WKU: 57.2
Get out to the Joe and watch the Bulldogs play their final home game of 2018 with a chance to win at least eight games for fourth time in five seasons.
