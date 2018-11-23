Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky will tee it up at 11 AM tomorrow morning. The Bulldogs defeated the Hilltoppers 23-22 last season on a last second field goal by Jonathan Barnes. While Louisiana Tech is 7-4 overall, WKU has really struggled with a 2-9 record. Let’s take a look at how the two teams match-up from a team perspective and according to Pro Football Focuses team grades.

Louisiana Tech:

Points Per Game: 25

Points Per Game Allowed: 23.1

Total Yards Per Game: 372.5

Rush Yards Per Game: 132.4

Pass Yards Per Game: 240.18

Third Down %: 41%

Total Yards Per Game Allowed: 356.6

Rush Yards Per Game Allowed: 153.8

Pass Yards Per Game Allowed: 202.82

Third Down % Allowed: 37%

WKU:

Points Per Game: 20.3

Points Per Game Allowed: 29

Total Yards Per Game: 370.4

Rush Yards Per Game: 131.3

Pass Yards Per Game: 239.09

Third Down %: 39%

Total Yards Per Game Allowed: 425.4

Rush Yards Per Game Allowed: 183

Pass Yards Per Game Allowed: 242.36

Third Down % Allowed: 39%

PFF Team Grades:

Overall:

Tech: 82.7

WKU: 78.2

Offense:

Tech: 71.2

WKU: 72

Passing Game:

Tech: 70.2

WKU: 61.4

Pass Blocking:

Tech: 74.6

WKU: 80.6

Receiving:

Tech: 64.4

WKU: 69.8

Run Game:

Tech: 71.9

WKU: 67

Run Blocking:

Tech: 63.8

WKU: 71.9

Defense:

Tech: 90.5

WKU: 83.4

Run Defense:

Tech: 90.5

WKU: 79.4

Tackling:

Tech: 80.1

WKU: 66.9

Pass Rush:

Tech: 63.5

WKU: 60.4

Pass Coverage:

Tech: 90.6

WKU: 88.9

Special Teams:

Tech: 74.4

WKU: 57.2

Get out to the Joe and watch the Bulldogs play their final home game of 2018 with a chance to win at least eight games for fourth time in five seasons.

