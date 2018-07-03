Carabin Feels at Home in Ruston
Maki Carabin was the sixth commitment in the 2019 recruiting class for Louisiana Tech when he committed to the Bulldogs on June 12th.
Carabin plays his high school football at Alamo Heights in San Antonio and was a high school teammate of 2018 Bulldog signee, Walker Hankinson.
When asked about what drew him to Louisiana Tech, Carabin said, "I always had a great feeling about LaTech ever since I went on my junior day visit earlier this year. It felt like home as soon as I got on campus."
The 6'2, 220 pound inside linebacker is a tackling machine. Carabin collected 145 tackles in 2017 on his way to becoming a 5A All-State selection.
When asked what Bulldog fans will love about his game, Carabin said, "I think the fans are most going to enjoy my physicality and effort. What I do best on the field is getting to the ball and making plays while leading others on the defensive side of the football."
With the recent success that Tech has had on the recruiting trail, particularly on the defensive side, Carabin will fit right in with his ability to get off blocks and make tackles in the run game.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!
I’m Super Excited and Thankful to announce my commitment to Louisiana Tech University❗️❗️🐶🐶 #GodIsGood #Techped19ree pic.twitter.com/1tN9czJGLI— Maki Carabin (@m_carabin44) June 13, 2018