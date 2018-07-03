Maki Carabin was the sixth commitment in the 2019 recruiting class for Louisiana Tech when he committed to the Bulldogs on June 12th.

Carabin plays his high school football at Alamo Heights in San Antonio and was a high school teammate of 2018 Bulldog signee, Walker Hankinson.

When asked about what drew him to Louisiana Tech, Carabin said, "I always had a great feeling about LaTech ever since I went on my junior day visit earlier this year. It felt like home as soon as I got on campus."

The 6'2, 220 pound inside linebacker is a tackling machine. Carabin collected 145 tackles in 2017 on his way to becoming a 5A All-State selection.