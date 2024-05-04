Harris, an outside linebacker, comes to Louisiana Tech from Kent State and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Harris told BleedTechBlue.com, “I committed to La Tech because I see the culture they are building. Also it’s closer to my daughter which is always a bonus, but I always felt like the coaches, players, and the community has your best interest and treat you like family!”

Harris previously played for Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson at Kent State in 2022.

Speaking about Johnson, Harris said, “Coach Johnson was my DC at Kent State when I first got there and since the first day I met him he always treated me like family and always come with great energy! I know if I wanted to be coached by anybody again it would be him! I can’t wait to come and be a part of the BullDog family!”

Harris has played in 38 games (24 starts) in his career and has 105 total tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 2 sacks.

