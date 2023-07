Clarence Payia announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday evening, per Twitter.

Payia is a 6'6, 200-pound G/F from Beaumont United High School in Beaumont, TX.

On why he chose LA Tech, Payia told BleedTechBlue.com, “They showed me the most love. When I went on an unofficial, I really liked it. When they came to games, and I played bad they didn’t walk away from recruiting me because they know what I’m capable of.”

HIGHLIGHTS