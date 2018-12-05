



On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Clark said, "I chose Louisiana Tech for many different reasons. The most important to me would have to be the coaching staff and players. The coaches are so dedicated to developing the players. Their head strength coach, Coach Hester is arguably one of the best in the business, training many professional athletes. When talking with the players, you could automatically sense the chemistry between the players, it was truly a brotherhood. The facilities are amazing, having the newly built Davison Athletic Complex gives you everything you need to be successful. I like their quarter system over the semester system. I've developed a great bond with all of the coaches at Louisiana Tech, especially Coach Petri and Coach Holtz, they are amazing!"

With Louisiana Tech losing the likes of Jaylon Ferguson, Immanuel Turner, and Matthew Ydarraga after the 2018 season, adding pass rushers in the 2019 class has been a priority. Clark is the third defensive lineman that the Bulldogs have landed, joining DeShon Hall and Keivie Rose.





Clark finished his senior season with 114 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four forced fumbles.



