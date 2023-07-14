Cole Watson announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday.

Watson becomes the 8th commitment for the Bulldogs in the Class of 2024.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Watson told BleedTechBlue.com, "The relationship I’ve built with the coaching staff and the culture they’re trying to build there, it was just a really good fit for me."

Watson does it all for for Tatum HS in Tatum, Texas playing QB, LB, and S.

The 6'1, 200-pound athlete is expected to play Linebacker for the Bulldogs.

