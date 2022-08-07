Colton Deckard commits to LA Tech
Colton Deckard announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.
Deckard is an inside linebacker from Muenster HS in Muenster, TX.
On what led him to commit to LA Tech, Deckard told BleedTechBlue.com, "The relationship I had with all the coaches and how I felt there. I felt like I was really wanted and that they will make me the best I can be. I feel super comfortable being at LA Tech."
THE FILM
