We are back following week 7 with a bit of clarity on the contenders and pretenders, but an injury to a star QB on the East Side has created an exciting stretch run in both divisions. Realistically, there are 7 teams still capable of playing in the CUSA Championship game in December, not including Charlotte who has a 2-1 league record albeit over WKU/ODU.

Best Win – FIU

Biggest Surprise – Charlotte

Biggest Disappointment - ODU

Game of the Week – FAU @ Marshall, North Texas @ UAB

1) North Texas (+1) – It has been 3 weeks since LA Tech went to Denton and knocked of the Mean Green. While I believe that LA Tech has better pieces, looking back on it I believe Mason Fine’s injury kept North Texas from knocking off the Bulldogs. Until proven differently, I believe North Texas is the best team in the league. Heading to Birmingham this week, they can solidify that standing by knocking off a stout Blazer D in front of their home crowd. (@ UAB)

2) LA Tech (-1) – UAB came into Ruston and knocked off the Bulldogs in one of the worst outings in a long time. Similar to my thoughts on Tech/UNT, I believe Tech beats UAB more often over a series of games which is what leads the ‘Dogs to this position in my power rankings. (UTEP)

3) FAU (=) – FAU is still the most athletic team in the league. I don’t have much faith in their QB play, but I have a hard time picking against the Owls the rest of the way in the East. Week 8 is a huge and will knock out either the Owls & Marshall. (@ Marshall)

4) MTSU (+3) – The big question mark around the Blue Raiders will be around the health of oft-injured QB Brent Stockstill. They might be able to get by Charlotte this week without Stockstill, but their margin of error is quite thin in the conference race. (Charlotte)

5) UAB (+1) – UAB clearly has the best defense in the league. I cannot believe in A.J. Erdely as a QB that can lead a team to a Championship. For me, he is not going to win games by himself. This Blazer team reminds me of the 2000 Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl team that wins games in spite of their QB. This week we find out just how good the defense is. (North Texas)

6) FIU (-1) – FIU knocked Brent Stockstill out this week and was able to hold on for a huge home win over previously undefeated MTSU. With Rice and WKU up next, FIU is likely sitting at 4-0 heading into the 11/3 matchup at home with FAU. (@ Rice)

7) Marshall (-3) – Marshall finally showed offensive firepower on the road at ODU. There is no doubt that the Herd has the skillset across the defense, but the offense, particularly at QB is still worrisome. The East Division favorites battle in Huntington and should be must watch TV for the rest of the league. (FAU)

8) Southern Miss (=) – Southern Miss is an interesting team. Solid defense, spotty offense. The Eagles moved the ball through the air effectively, but their inability to run and also stop the run, proved to be the difference maker as North Texas simply wore Southern Miss down. An interesting matchup is ahead for USM as they host a challenged offensive Roadrunner squad. (UTSA)

9) UTSA (=) – After getting a chance to watch UTSA up close, their offense needs a lot of help. Not only was QB play poor, they just lacked playmakers across the board. I was impressed with the defensive line, however and given the right situation, UTSA could knock off Southern Miss this weekend. (@ USM)

10) Charlotte (+2) – As undisciplined as the 49ers are, they are one of 8 teams with 2 wins. It just so happens that they are both against teams below them in these rankings. Depending on the health of Brent Stockstill this weekend, I could see another W this week. (@MTSU)

11) ODU (=) – 1 win against the AP top 25, 0 against everyone else. Bobby Wilder is headed for a firing if things don’t get turned around soon. (@ WKU)

12) WKU (-2) – The hot seat is getting hotter in Bowling Green for Mike Sanford and his staff. A win this weekend might be his best chance for a W the rest of the way. (ODU)

13) Rice (-1) – I wasn’t shocked the Owls were unable to get anything going against UAB after seeing the Blazer D dismantle Louisiana Tech, but I was disappointed to see them give up 274 yards on just 11 completions. The long trip from Houston to Miami should make for another loss. (@ FIU)

14) UTEP (=) – UTEP continues to lose close games and could shock someone on the long trip to El Paso before the season wears out, but it won’t be this week on the road at Louisiana Tech. (@ LA Tech)