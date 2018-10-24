Yay for Week 8. We finally have clarity in the league as the West has given us a decided favorite while the East remains a logjam up top with FIU, Marshall, and MTSU. While I don’t necessarily believe in UAB’s offense, the defense is clearly stout. On the surface, week 9 looks fairly blah, but I think it could be a week of upsets. Looking at the schedule, of the 6 games, 5 games could present an interesting challenge due to the length of travel.

Best Win – UAB

Biggest Surprise – Marshall

Biggest Disappointment - Mason Fine

Game of the Week – UAB @ UTEP, LA Tech @ FAU

1) UAB (+4) – Begrudgingly the Blazers have bounded into the #1 spot behind a stout, opportunistic defense and an offense that makes Les Miles proud. While the Blazers own the #1 spot, I could see them losing any of their final 5 games, if not multiple. UTEP, while winless, has seemingly become the most improved team in the league and seem to have figured things out enough to get in the win column. A 1,200+ mile trip across the country to the Sun Bowl could be worrisome for a UAB team coming off a huge home win that put them in the driver’s seat. (@ UTEP)

2) FIU (+4) – FIU continues to impress me. Butch Davis has his team rolling in year 2. The Panthers are currently 2nd in Scoring Offense and 5th in Scoring Defense. The offense has shown great balance as they are the only team in the top 6 in both rushing and passing per game. Special teams have treated them well too, as they lead the league in punt return average, are #2 in FG %, and #1 in yards per punt. The offensive line has given up the fewest sacks as well with just 6 and the defense is #2 with 9 INTs on the year. This FIU team has proven that it plays clean football and does not beat itself. With 5 games remaining, their 2 most difficult games are all at home. I like this team to represent the East. (@ WKU)

3) LA Tech (-1) – Louisiana Tech’s home woes continues. After laying an egg earlier this month against UAB, the Bulldogs needed a strong 4th quarter to put away the winless Miners. With a short week and a big road trip to Boca for a rematch with fading Owls the Bulldogs have a huge task ahead of them. You have to believe that Kiffin is going to reach deep in the playbook to ensure victory Friday night in order to stay in the East Division race. The loser of this game is eliminated from title contention. (@ FAU)

4) UNT (-3) – North Texas is good. They look like a title worthy team. However, against the two best teams on their schedule they have made costly mistakes that have kept the Mean Green from being great. With 2 losses, the Mean Green have no hope of playing in the league championship game and will play the remainder of the season as a bowl eligible team, but no hope of anything worthwhile. A team without a mission is a team that could see the wheels come off quickly. It will be interesting to see how Littrell’s team performs knowing they could reach 10 wins yet fall 2 games short of a division win. (Rice)

5) MTSU (-1) – The Blue Raiders continue to win despite an offense that looks like a shell of its former self. Stockstill has the team grinding it out and remain just one game back in the East. While they did lose to FIU, the Panthers have 3 long road trips remaining plus FAU/Marshall. The Blue Raiders could also play spoiler in the final week of the season as they host UAB. However, first they travel to a poor ODU team with an opportunity to get things right on offense. (@ ODU)

6) Marshall (+1) – Marshall has responded well after losing to MTSU two weeks ago. The Herd have scored 73 point the last two weeks and have shown signs of life. Doc Holliday & Co. control their own destiny as they have just 4 remaining games, yet most importantly get a week off before travelling to Hattiesburg, MS to take on Southern Miss after the bye. November 24th looms large if they get by USM and 2 home games as they travel to Miami for a huge Thanksgiving week matchup with FIU. (BYE)

7) FAU (-5) – The Lane Train has stalled in Boca. The Owls offense is anemic and the team is one of the most undisciplined in the league. Already out of the race, much like the Mean Green in the West, the Owls face difficult finishing stretch ahead as they will be treading dicey water. Lane Kiffin isn’t exactly known as the kind of coach who handles adversity well. I expect the Owls to go down fighting at least his week against Louisiana Tech. (LA Tech)

8) Southern Miss (=) – This team is who we thought they were. They continue to beat the teams they are supposed to beat (minus ULM) and lose to who we expect them to lose to. This week should be an interesting matchup as they travel to Charlotte to take on a 49ers squad who seems to be getting better each week. (Charlotte)

9) UTSA (=) – Much like Southern Miss, they have a solid defense, however they lack the offensive firepower to be good enough to beat the top teams. The bye week comes at a good time for Frank Wilson as they head to Birmingham when they return. (BYE)

10) Charlotte (=) – The 49ers lost but remain competitive when in the past they would have been blown out. This is becoming a team that you must show up to put them away. They face a Southern Miss team travelling that could be ripe for a loss. I think this could be the best game of the week. (Southern Miss)

11) ODU (=) – ODU scraped up their second victory on the road at WKU in a wild fashion. They return home to face an MTSU team that is struggling to live up to its identity as a prolific offense. The way the Monarchs defense plays, Saturday in Norfolk could be a shootout. (MTSU)

12) UTEP (+2) – This Miners squad is getting better each week. Barring injuries they might have pulled off the upset in Ruston this past weekend. They return home to the Sun Bowl hoping to catch UAB lulled to sleep following a huge month and a long trip. UTEP has the defense to keep this in the teens. At that point, anything can happen. (UAB)

13) Rice (=) – Rice’s challenges aren’t any easier in Week 9 as they head north to take on the Mean Green. They do get UTEP at home the following week for what is likely their last chance at a W. (@ UNT)

14) WKU (-2) – Yikes. WKU is finding every way possible to lose right now. Will be interesting to see how motivated they are this week at home against FIU. (FIU)