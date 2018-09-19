Week 3 was Redemption Week for CUSA. The league limped away from week 2 with their tails between their legs after home FCS losses and Sun Belt thrashings, but overall, the league competed much more favorably. Even FIU scored 63 points against a fellow FBS school, albeit UMass.



Best Win - North Texas

Biggest Surprise - WKU

Biggest Disappointment - Old Dominion

Games to watch - WKU @ Ball State, FIU @ #21 Miami, NC State @ Marshall, North Texas @ Liberty, Rice @ USM



1) North Texas (+1) - Arkansas may not win a game the rest of the season, but they are still an SEC school and that is quite the pelt to take back to Denton. In my mind, Seth Littrell's squad is officially the CUSA favorite. They have played the most complete football through 3 weeks and have the best QB play. However, they have what I believe to be trap game this weekend as they travel to Lynchburg, VA with Louisiana Tech looming in Week 5. (@ Liberty)

2) FAU (-1) - I'm thinking the LaneTrain wishes he still had baby Driskel running the offense in Boca heading upstate to take on UCF on Friday night. Not only that, but the defense has given up 27+ points in every game including lowly Bethune-Cookman. WIth that being said, Kiffin & Co. have an opportunity to knock of a top 25 squad on Friday night and put them right back in everyone's spotlight. (@ #16 UCF)

3) Marshall (=) - Marshall sat home resting due to the hurricane last week and have the opportunity to take on a solid NC State team at HOME! If the Thundering Herd can pull of a W at home against a likely bowl bound NC State squad, the Owls will start feeling some pressure. The league needs a W this weekend! (NC State)

4) LA Tech (=) - I'm not sure the 'Dogs cover this week against in-state #6 LSU. The bye week was good, but LSU returns home after surprising Auburn last weekend. This version of the Bayou Bengals seems to be more focused than year's past and have played solidly. This game will come down to the play of J'Mar Smith. To win, Smith will need to account for 400 yards and 4 scores. I don't think he has it in him. (@ #6 LSU)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5) FIU (+1) - Butch Davis continues to impress in Miami. The Panthers put up 63 points against UMass at home dominating the Minutemen in a game that was over at half time. They seem to be the best of the rest in the East Divison and could cause an upset later in the season. They have a tough one this week as they travel across town to take on Davis' former squad, the Miami Hurricanes. (@ #21 Miami)

6) UAB (+1) - UAB rallied to defeat Tulane with less than 3 minutes remaining to pick up a huge non-conference win against the AAC. The Blazers ran for 269 yards and head into an early bye week before kicking of CUSA play next week. (BYE)

7) MTSU (-2) - I didn't have high expectations for the Blue Raiders in Athens on Saturday, but Brent Stockstill completed 19 passes for only 138 yards against mostly backups at UGA. I think this is Rick Stockstill's last year in Murfreesboro as I expect the Blue Raiders to underperform. (BYE)

8) Southern Miss (=) - Honestly, Jay Hopson likely breathed a sigh of relief that they didn't have to travel to App State following the home loss to ULM. In what could be an interesting matchup, USM hosts Rice in the CUSA opener and could tell us quite a bit about both teams. (Rice)

9) UTSA (=) - UTSA was blown out at a pretty underwhelming Kansas State on Saturday. My expectations are pretty low at this point, but the Roadrunners do have some talent. They host regional Sun Belt rival Texas State, and I have a sneaky feeling another L is lurking. (Texas State)

10) WKU (=) - Unbelievable. The Hilltoppers gave up 14 4th quarter points to lose on the road at Louisville. Despite out gaining the Cardinals by more than 120 yards and completing 9 more first downs, the Tops failed to convert opportunities into points which is always a recipe for disaster against a P5. WKU heads to Ball State winless and in much need of a W heading into league play. (@ Ball State)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11) Charlotte (=) - Pillow fight it was. Charlotte prevailed by holding off the Monarchs late. Not much to be taken from this game except that maybe Old Dominion is worse than we thought? The 49ers have a chance to pick up a W on the road at UMass this week. (@ UMass)

12) Rice (=) - I'm genuinely interested to see how Rice looks in Hattiesburg this weekend. They have played 3 games and managed to 27+ in all three outcomes rushing for 200 ypg and that could be a recipe for success against what has shown to be a woeful Southern Miss defense. (@ USM)

13) ODU (=) - Yikes. If you thought the offense was bad before, wait until Virginia Tech gets ahold of Steven Williams. (#13 VA Tech)

14) UTEP (=) - I was right. I believe the top ten teams in the league could beat Tennessee this year. UTEP was shut out in Knoxville but held the Vols to just 24 points. Rival New Mexico State comes to town in this week’s Pillow Fight of the Week. (New Mexico State)