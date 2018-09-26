Holy Old Dominion. Where on Earth did that come from? We talk often about how QB play dominates college football, but ODU just erased three games of futility by knocking off #13 Virginia Tech. As for the rest of the league, it was fairly chalk, but there were some nice performances.

Best Win – Old Dominion

Biggest Surprise – Old Dominion

Biggest Disappointment - Marshall

Game of the Week – LA Tech @ North Texas

1) North Texas (=) – North Texas faces their toughest competition of the year in Week 5 as rival Louisiana Tech comes to Denton. The Bulldogs are looking for their 3rd straight victory in Apogee Stadium and look primed to give the Mean Green all they want. However, Mason Fine continues to lead one of the hottest offenses in the country while the defense has performed outstanding thus far. (Louisiana Tech)

2) FAU (-1) – Teams 2-4 all lost this week and after watching FAU on Friday night, I desperately wanted to move the Owls down, but no one stepped up and took it. Devin Singletary is an elite, NFL caliber back, but the rest of the offense is pedestrian. Last year, the Fighting Kiffins were the class of the East, but I can see the division champion having up to two losses by the Championship game. The trip to Murfreesboro this week will be interesting only if Stockstill and company can get on the board early. (@ MTSU)

3) LA Tech (+1) – The Bulldogs earned this spot by heading to Death Valley and showing that despite turnovers, they could hang with one of the most talented teams in the country in one of the toughest places to play. J’Mar Smith played as well as we have seen and showed great composure. It’s clear this team has something to prove, and I’m excited to see how they respond in the CUSA opener. (@ North Texas)

4) Marshall (-1) – The Herd had an extra week to prep for NC State at home and were unable to capitalize. They did get within in a TD early in the 3rd off a fumble recovery, but two 2nd half INTs ultimately doomed any opportunities to keep the game tight. Additionally, Marshall gave up over 500 yards of offense and gained just 53 yards rushing. I’m not sure The Herd is FAU’s biggest threat because I don’t trust them offensively. (@ WKU)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5) FIU (=) – I feel like a broken record when discussing Butch Davis and his Panthers, but I’m now hopping on the boys from Miami as the East Division Dark Horse. They scored 17 straight in the 4th quarter on Saturday and while the game was already decided, I was impressed with their fortitude. I won’t be surprised if FIU wins one against FAU or Marshall, but also won’t be surprised if they drop one they shouldn’t. (Arkansas – Pine Bluff)

6) UAB (=) – The Blazers had an early bye week after taking down Tulane. Now Bill Clark turns his team toward what should be CUSA warm up game against East Division foe Charlotte at home. I’m looking at this game to see who UAB is. Are they the team that blew it on the road at Coastal Carolina or the team that knocked off a decent Tulane squad? We may not know until 10/6 when they head to Ruston, LA. (Charlotte)

7) MTSU (=) – Like UAB, the Blue Raiders received an early bye week as they prep for their first CUSA matchup of the year against league favorite FAU. The offense will have to be better than it has shown so far if it expects to keep up with the Owls. There’s no doubt that Kiffin will do what he can to keep the Blue Raiders off the field with his vaunted running game, but Stockstill & Co. must take advantage of offensive opportunities if they want to have a chance in the Boro on Saturday night. (FAU)

8) Southern Miss (=) – The week off did the Golden Eagles a nice one on in Week 4. After taking a 24-15 lead into the half, Hopson’s squad outscored Rice 16-7 in the second half to turn it into a rout. Jack Abraham recovered from the turnover debacle against ULM to pass for the 4th highest yardage total in school history. A test awaits young Abraham as a trip to the Plains awaits. (@ # 10 Auburn)

9) UTSA (=) – The Roadrunners did the league a solid by knocking off an underwhelming Texas State squad in the Alamodome. Frank Wilson’s team is another that is searching for its identity and what better place to find it than a home game against the woeful Miners of UTEP. I expect UTSA to get back to .500 before hosting the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech on 10/13. Bowl eligibility may be difficult to come by as they face Tech, USM, UAB, FIU, Marshall, and UNT to close out their schedule. (UTEP)

10) WKU (=) – Whew. The Hilltoppers are something else. A 21-point second half rally in Muncie, IN led to a comeback win at Ball State of the MAC to get the Tops in the win column. The much-needed win allows WKU to check into league play with a new mindset, but things aren’t easy as they host Marshall. This is another squad that bowl eligibility will be an uphill battle as they will likely need to defeat at least 2 of the following squads: Marshall, FIU, MTSU, FAU, & LA Tech (Marshall)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11) Charlotte (=) – If not for two late TDs, the drubbing the 49ers took at the hands of UMass would have been enough to have them relegated to FCS. Literally, it was 28-0 with 8 minutes to go in the 1ST QUARTER! Now Charlotte heads to Birmingham for what I expect to be the first of 7 consecutive losses and a new head football coach. (@ UAB)

12) Rice (=) – Rice is going to beat someone. They are probably the best of this bottom tier, but I’m going to make them earn it. I think the Owls have 3 wins remaining on the schedule with an opportunity going into the offseason feeling like they are a bowl squad in 2019. (@ Wake Forest)

13) ODU (=) – “Yikes. If you thought the offense was bad before, wait til Virginia Tech gets hold of Steven Williams.” OK, so in fairness I wasn’t wrong. Steven Williams played one series on Saturday before being replaced by Blake Larussa who proceeded to have one of the best games in school history to absolutely stun the Hokies. So, while ODU may have found a new QB, I honestly don’t know if this makes them better once a team has time to prepare. I reserve judgment until next week. (@ East Carolina)

14) UTEP (=) – Unfortunately, the Miners blew what was likely their last shot at a W in 2018 against rival New Mexico State. However, I believe these guys are getting better. Now are they a bowl team in 2019, no way, but I do see them improving to a 4-5-win team next season. (@ UTSA)