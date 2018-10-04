Alright, so week 5 was chaotic for the league, but a good time for its fans! Preseason favorites North Texas and FAU’s losses have sent Conference USA into quite a tizzy. My goal for these rankings is to provide an outlook that isn’t necessarily reflective of the conference standings or game outcomes. Beating one team doesn’t necessarily mean that you automatically jump ahead of said team. There is a lot to be said for bye weeks and road games! With that being said, let’s take a look.

Best Win – Louisiana Tech

Biggest Surprise – MTSU

Biggest Disappointment - Marshall

Game of the Week – MTSU @ Marshall, UAB @ LA Tech

1) Louisiana Tech (+2) – The Bulldogs moved to this spot after the trip to Denton and knocking off the Mean Green in front of a record crowd. Are the Bulldogs better than North Texas? I believe so. I believe Tech is a more well-rounded squad than Seth Littrell’s team. In a game of momentum swings, the Bulldogs held off an early onslaught and took advantage of the opportunities that were given and then held on late allowing their defense to take control of the game. Now, the Bulldogs have a tall task as they return home following a big win to take on a hungry UAB team looking to have a say in the West Division race. (UAB)

2) North Texas (-1) – North Texas has an explosive offense and a solid defense, but much like 2016, they showed that under the bright lights of a big stage they aren’t accustomed to be the favorites. It is one thing to race out to an early lead, it is another thing to impose your will and play mistake free football as you cruise to a home league win. On Saturday, coaching was the difference maker. The Mean Green did not look up to the task after jumping out early. The Mean Green get a reprieve as they head to El Paso and take on a winless Miners squad as a chance to reset, but face essentially a 2-game climb in the rankings to win the West. (@ UTEP)

3) FAU (-1) – The Owls, like UNT, raced out to an early 14-0 lead, but were unable to hang on and secure a crucial East Division win in Murfreesboro. After taking another 14-point lead with 9 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter, the Owls accumulated just 85 yards over a quarter and a half allowing MTSU creep back into the game scoring a TD with 38 seconds remaining and converting a 2-point conversion to take a 1-point lead. Right now, the passing game is anemic, and defenses are forcing the Owls to beat them in different ways. CUSA POTY, Devin Singletary ran for 118 yards, but it took 34 carries. I certainly believe the Owls are still the favorite in the East, but the division is much wider open than we originally thought. This week could be a make or break week as the FAU faces the suddenly explosive Old Dominion offense at home. If the Monarchs score early and often, it may be difficult for Lane Kiffin’s team to play from behind. (Old Dominion)

4) Marshall (=) – To say the East is wide open, would be an understatement. Marshall’s quarterback play is porous. The fact the Thundering Herd were unable to go soundly defeat a poor WKU team on the road says more about their offense than anything else. If not for Miami (FL) transfer Tyre Brady completely dominating WKU’s secondary, Marshall could be sitting at 0-1. Things don’t get any easier this week and the Thundering Herd host a suddenly confident Blue Raiders team fresh off a home victory over FAU. (MTSU)

5) FIU (=) – FIU did what they should to an overmatched FCS squad. Now the Panthers get a deserved week off as they prepare for what could a huge home CUSA opener against MTSU. (BYE)

6) UAB (=) – After a disappointing week 2 loss to Coastal Carolina, the Blazers take their first CUSA road trip of the year to Ruston to take on the new West favorite Bulldogs. A.J. Erdely has been spotty at QB so far throwing 4 touchdowns to 4 interceptions, but the running game is where the Blazers have made their money. The team is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and are running the ball 64% of the time. Lead back Spencer Brown is bruiser of a back and Erdely also has 36 carries himself. Backups Kingston Davis and Lucious Stanley are both averaging 4+ yards per carry as well on a combined 32 touches. They will look to dominate time of possession at Louisiana Tech this weekend and hope to come out with a victory. (@ LA Tech)

7) MTSU (=) – While they Blue Raiders stayed at #7 in this week’s rankings following a big home win, it is what happens this weekend in Huntington that will define their season. If the Blue Raiders go lay an egg, then they are who we thought they were. However, if the Stockstill’s can knock off Marshall, they are in the driver’s seat in the East division. (@ Marshall)

8) Southern Miss (=) – Southern Miss competed well in what was a significantly weather delayed game @ Auburn. This week Jay Hopson’s team gets a week off to get healthy before taking his ferocious defense to take on North Texas’ explosive offense. That is a matchup I am excited to check out! (BYE)

9) UTSA (=) – Frank Wilson & Co. started league play with a victory over the winless Miners of UTEP. What can be taken from this game? Not much. Things are likely to change this week either as the Roadrunners take on yet another undermanned squad in the Rice Owls. They do host Louisiana Tech the following weekend in what could be a huge matchup for both team’s seasons. (@ Rice)

10) WKU (=) – I am unsure what to say on this team. They aren’t very good offensively but seem to stick around in games and have a chance to win at the end. The Toppers limp into their bye week at 1-4 with a winnable league road game afterwards at Charlotte. (BYE)

11) ODU (+2) – After a horrendous start to the season the Monarchs have shown life. After soundly knocking of Virginia Tech, ODU scored 35 points at East Carolina in a close loss. Now the team heads south to take on a hungry FAU team looking to flex its muscle. I am supremely interested in the way this game plays out behind ODU’s new look explosive offense. (@ FAU)

12) Charlotte (-1) – The 49ers managed just 7 points and 271 yards despite having the ball for 33 minutes in the loss at UAB. Charlotte gets a bye week to prepare for a Western Kentucky team with a coach desperate to save his job. (BYE)

13) Rice (-1) – Rice has a great opportunity to show its season progress this weekend as it takes on a beatable Roadrunners squad at home. This is another game that should tell us much about both teams at this point in the season. (Rice)

14) UTEP (=) – If we are looking for bright spots, it would be that UTEP isn’t that bad defensively. In their 0-5 start, only 1 team has managed more than 30 points. This bodes well for a team hoping to have a prayer against a North Texas team looking for a reset. (UNT)