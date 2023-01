Craig "Sqwirl" Williams announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday afternoon.

Williams will come to Louisiana Tech after spending the previous five years of his career at Baylor.

The Crosby, TX native is coming off a solid 2022 season that saw him total 637 yards and 5 TDs for the Bears.

Sqwirl possesses home-run speed as evidenced by running a 10.2 100M dash in high school.

2022 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS