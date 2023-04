Daniel Batcho announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday morning.

Batcho is a 6'11 transfer from Texas Tech and will come to the Bulldogs with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Paris, France native saw action in 23 games (16 starts) for the Red Raiders last season.

In 24.4 minutes per game, Batcho averaged 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.