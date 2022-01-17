De'Anthony Gatson commits to LA Tech

Gatson, a 4-star prospect, is ranked as the 17th best running back in the country according to Rivals.com.

On why he chose LA Tech, Gatson told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose LA Tech because I felt as home as soon as I touched the campus. The coaching staff showed me a lot of love. They fed me a lot of wisdom and hope to become a Bulldog. I love everything about it and can't wait to get to work!"

Gatson, a one-time USC commit, hold offers from USC, Texas, Baylor, Iowa State, Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Missouri, South Carolina, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and others in addition to Louisiana Tech.

The talented tailback visited Ruston this past weekend as Sonny Cumbie and co. hosted a number of official visitors.

Gatson rushed for 5,624 yards and 83 TDs during his prep career at Newton HS in Newton, TX.



